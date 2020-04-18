Zoltan R. Nemeth
Zoltan Roger Nemeth, 45, of Archbald, PA, passed away Monday, April 13th after a courageous battle with ocular melanoma. Raised in Coopersburg, he was the son of Roger and Lynn Nemeth. Zoltan was a 1992 graduate of Southern Lehigh High School, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Penn State University in 1997. He was employed for the past 19 years by Lockheed Martin, as a senior mechanical engineer. Zoltan had a passion for racing, and is a life time member of the Blue Mountain Quarter Midget Racing Club, and of The Race Car Club of America, having raced formula cars as a teenager and young man. He dedicated his life to his wife and three children, having participated in all their many extracurricular events. Zoltan leaves behind his wife of 20 years, Jennifer (De Stefano); and children, Dominick (17), Lily (15), and Anthony (8). Also surviving him is his brother, Kirk Nemeth; sister-in-law Christina; niece Sophie; nephew Lukas of Kirchheim, Germany; father and mother-in-law Philip, Jr. and Charlotte De Stefano; brother-in-law, Philip De Stefano; aunts, uncles, and cousins. Due to current environmental restrictions, a memorial mass will be held at a later date to celebrate his life. Arrangement by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville, PA.

Published in Morning Call from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Robert E Decker Funeral Home
702 River St
Peckville, PA 18452
(570) 489-0743
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 entries
I am so sorry for your loss. We worked with Zoltan. He was a great guy and will be missed



John & Mary Frisbie
Archbald,PA
I am very sorry for your loss of Zoltan. I worked with him at Lockheed Martin. He was always pleasant and friendly even when going through difficult times. May he rest in peace.
Joyce Casey-Petronchak
Coworker
I worked with Zoltan at Lockheed. What a kind, friendly man. He will be missed.
Patricia Berry
Coworker
I am so very sorry for your loss. My heart is broken for his wife, children, and family. I worked with him at Lockheed Martin and he always had a smile on his face. Sending love and prayers to you all during this difficult time. May our prayers bring you all comfort. God Bless.
Marissa Pugh
Coworker
I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Zoltan at Lockheed. He was a great man and he always talked about his kids and the sports they were in. He always had a great attitude and will be missed.
Kevin Burke
Friend
Zoltan was the kindest, sweetest, fun guy you could ever meet. Jenn, I am so sorry.
Ian Donegan
Friend
Dear Jen and family. We are so very sorry to hear about Zoltan. We both worked with him at Lockheed...what a great guy. Whenever you saw him, he always had a smile on his face and kind words for everyone. He will be greatly missed.
Mark and Ann Marie Polednak
Very sorry for your loss - I worked with Zoltan at Lockheed, he was a great guy and will be missed.
Mike Princic
Friend
Zoltan was a wonderful man. My heart aches for his family.
Debbie Weisenfluh
Friend
