Zoltan Roger Nemeth, 45, of Archbald, PA, passed away Monday, April 13th after a courageous battle with ocular melanoma. Raised in Coopersburg, he was the son of Roger and Lynn Nemeth. Zoltan was a 1992 graduate of Southern Lehigh High School, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Penn State University in 1997. He was employed for the past 19 years by Lockheed Martin, as a senior mechanical engineer. Zoltan had a passion for racing, and is a life time member of the Blue Mountain Quarter Midget Racing Club, and of The Race Car Club of America, having raced formula cars as a teenager and young man. He dedicated his life to his wife and three children, having participated in all their many extracurricular events. Zoltan leaves behind his wife of 20 years, Jennifer (De Stefano); and children, Dominick (17), Lily (15), and Anthony (8). Also surviving him is his brother, Kirk Nemeth; sister-in-law Christina; niece Sophie; nephew Lukas of Kirchheim, Germany; father and mother-in-law Philip, Jr. and Charlotte De Stefano; brother-in-law, Philip De Stefano; aunts, uncles, and cousins. Due to current environmental restrictions, a memorial mass will be held at a later date to celebrate his life. Arrangement by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville, PA.

Published in Morning Call from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.