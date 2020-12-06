1/1
Zulma Rosario Ribera
Zulma Rosario Ribera, 63, of Allentown, passed away December 5, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg Campus. Born in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, she was the daughter of Mario Lara and Irma Lara Peredo. Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Friend, she will be missed by many.

Survivors: Daughter, Claudia Figueroa and husband Luis; Sons Carlos Ribera and wife Markie, Luis Ribera and wife Yesenia; Brothers, Mario, Oswaldo and Romulo Lara; 5 Grandchildren.

Services: Private due to the Covid pandemic.

Contributions: In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, 501 N. 17th St Suite 212 Allentown, PA 18104.

Published in Morning Call on Dec. 6, 2020.
