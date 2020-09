Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Daniel's life story with friends and family

Share Daniel's life story with friends and family

Daniel William Toney



December 5, 1946 - September 3, 2020



Daniel William Toney, 73, of Marion, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Mr. Toney was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He is survived by his wife, Eddie Gouge Toney. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Toney family



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store