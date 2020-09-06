1/1
Donald E. Jackson
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald E. Jackson

September 7, 1930 - September 4, 2020

Donald E. Jackson, 89, of Old Fort, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Mission Hospital Memorial Campus in Asheville.

Donald was born in Old Fort, Sept. 7, 1930, to the late Ed Jackson and Effie Walker Jackson. After graduating high school, Donald joined the U.S. Army and served in the Army Reserves for more than 6 years. He attended the men's Sunday school class at Zion Hill Baptist Church and was a Past Master of the Old Fort Joppa Lodge #401. He worked at Old Fort Finishing for 35 years, starting in the finishing department and when he retired, he was working in maintenance.

Donald was a farmer all his life and was a hard worker. He enjoyed being outdoors, always had a sharp mind and could remember almost anything. Donald was a friendly, personal man, who could spark a conversation with anyone he met. He loved his grandchildren most of all. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beulah New Jackson.

Left to cherish Donald's memory are son, Charles E. Jackson and wife, Kelly, of Fuquay-Varina; daughters, Emilie J. Gaddy and husband, Darryl, of Old Fort, Melinda L. Jackson and husband, Paul Wensley, of University Place, Wash.; four grandchildren, Zach Gaddy and wife, Jessica, Corey Jackson and wife, Emily, Michelle G. Thompson and husband, Josh, and Christa J. Shirley and husband, Jason; and five great-grandchildren, Julia, Mia, Micah, Liam and Lena Kate.

A graveside service is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 7, at 9 a.m., at Salem Methodist Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Lewis officiating. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army. Masonic graveside rites provided by Joppa Lodge #401.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Masonic and Eastern Star Home; or the Masonic Home for Children at 2921 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, NC, 27608.

Westmoreland Funeral Home

www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The McDowell News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westmoreland Funeral Home
198 South Main Street
Marion, NC 28752
(828) 652-3161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Westmoreland Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved