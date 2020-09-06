Donald E. JacksonSeptember 7, 1930 - September 4, 2020Donald E. Jackson, 89, of Old Fort, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Mission Hospital Memorial Campus in Asheville.Donald was born in Old Fort, Sept. 7, 1930, to the late Ed Jackson and Effie Walker Jackson. After graduating high school, Donald joined the U.S. Army and served in the Army Reserves for more than 6 years. He attended the men's Sunday school class at Zion Hill Baptist Church and was a Past Master of the Old Fort Joppa Lodge #401. He worked at Old Fort Finishing for 35 years, starting in the finishing department and when he retired, he was working in maintenance.Donald was a farmer all his life and was a hard worker. He enjoyed being outdoors, always had a sharp mind and could remember almost anything. Donald was a friendly, personal man, who could spark a conversation with anyone he met. He loved his grandchildren most of all. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beulah New Jackson.Left to cherish Donald's memory are son, Charles E. Jackson and wife, Kelly, of Fuquay-Varina; daughters, Emilie J. Gaddy and husband, Darryl, of Old Fort, Melinda L. Jackson and husband, Paul Wensley, of University Place, Wash.; four grandchildren, Zach Gaddy and wife, Jessica, Corey Jackson and wife, Emily, Michelle G. Thompson and husband, Josh, and Christa J. Shirley and husband, Jason; and five great-grandchildren, Julia, Mia, Micah, Liam and Lena Kate.A graveside service is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 7, at 9 a.m., at Salem Methodist Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Lewis officiating. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army. Masonic graveside rites provided by Joppa Lodge #401.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Masonic and Eastern Star Home; or the Masonic Home for Children at 2921 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, NC, 27608.Westmoreland Funeral Home