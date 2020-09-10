1/1
Hilda Ann Boyd
1951 - 2020
Hilda Ann Boyd

May 31, 1953 - September 7, 2020

Hilda Ann Boyd, born May 31, 1951, in Yancey County, passed away the morning of Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Hilda was a friend to everyone she met and loved her family and friends dearly. She and her husband, Fred Boyd, moved to McDowell County in 1983, and opened the Hook & Anchor restaurant, which she managed until she retired in 2008.

Hilda loved to spend time with her family, especially her three nieces. Hilda loved to travel and go to the Outer Banks, Pigeon Forge, and spend lots of family time at her "River House" in Yancey County. She was passionate about her family and friends, her hard, accomplished work at the Hook & Anchor, and spent much of her time reading mystery novels and working puzzles with her parents. Growing up, Hilda played basketball at East Yancey High School in Burnsville, and spent a lot of time with her loving sister and brother. Hilda especially loved her parents and enjoyed living next door to them so she could see them every day. She really enjoyed spending time with friends, including going out to eat to celebrate birthdays and friendship.

She was greeted in Heaven by her late mother and father, Elma and Howard Wyatt.

Hilda is survived by her husband, Fred Boyd; sister, Glenda Wyatt; brother, Charles (Chuck) Wyatt; three nieces, Natalie Wyatt Smith, Jacqueline Wyatt, and Madeline Wyatt; nephew, Chris Kanipe; stepdaughters, Renee Boyd Gouge and Sandy Johnson; a special sister-in-law, Jan Boyd; and many more loving family members including several great-nieces and -nephews.

To celebrate Hilda, Friday, Sept. 11 from 6 to 7:00 p.m., friends are welcome to view a video of her life and sign a registry at Beam Funeral Service. It can also be signed at www.beamfuneralservice.com. Her family will have a graveside service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to a charity of your choice.


Published in The McDowell News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Beam Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Beam Funeral Service
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC 28752
(828) 559-8111
