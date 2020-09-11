1/1
Larry E. Robinson
1950 - 2020
Larry E. Robinson

June 21, 1950 - September 7, 2020

Larry E. Robinson, 70, of Hickory, passed away peacefully at Trinity Ridge Monday, Sept., 7, 2020.

He was born June 21, 1950, to the late Issac Luther Robinson Jr. and Lillian Simpson Robinson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Jewell W. Robinson; and brother, Donald K. Robinson.

He is survived by his brother, Charles S. Robinson and wife, Trudy; sister, Janice R. Jeffreys and husband, Jeff; seven nieces and nephews; eight grand-nieces and -nephews; and his "special" buddy and nephew, Tim Jeffreys of Brooklyn, N.Y.

Larry retired after 40 years of service, working for Southern Railway, and Rail Link. He enjoyed all the travels that this took him. Larry had the biggest heart. We will always be grateful to him for being such a loving caretaker to our Nana.

Mr. Robinson will lie-in-state Saturday, Sept. 12, from 1 to 5 p.m., at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory. A graveside service will be held at McDowell Memorial Park in Marion, Thursday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m, with the Rev. David Drysdale officiating.

We want to thank the staff of Trinity Ridge for all the special love and care that Larry received. He was truly blessed!

Memorials May be made to the charity of your choice.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com



Published in The McDowell News on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Lying in State
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
SEP
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
McDowell Memorial Park
Memories & Condolences
September 10, 2020
I cared for Larry at Trinity.He was such a Sweet man, full of life and Such a joy to care for. He truly will be missed. My most heartfelt condolences go out to his Friends and family. RIP Larry..
Amanda Lucus
Acquaintance
September 10, 2020
Larry was such a special gift for us at Trinity Ridge. We are so grateful that we were blessed to care for him. We all will miss him and his family very much. All our thoughts and prayers are with Larry and his family.
rhonda
