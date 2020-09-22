Richard Harlin NewtonApril 16, 1923 - September 19, 2020Richard Harlin Newton, 97, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills in Rutherford County.A native of Hardeman County, Tenn., Richard was born April 16, 1923, to the late Richard Clarence Newton and Roberta Shearin Newton.Richard served in the U.S. Army and following the Army, he worked at Cape Canaveral in Florida for a period of time. He retired as a real estate broker, and was a member of First Baptist in Old Fort.Richard was preceded in death by his first wife, Adah Mulvey Newton; and two sisters, Grace E. Thompson, and Katherine E. McIntyre.Surviving are his second wife of 36 years, Rachel Melton Newton; two nieces, Pattie Tower of Live Oak, Fla., and Betsy McIntyre of Jacksonville, Fla.; and one nephew, William Thompson of Palatka, Fla.Richard will be laid to rest beside his first wife in Florida Memorial Gardens in Rockledge, Fla.Westmoreland Funeral Home