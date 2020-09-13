1/1
Sylvia Frick Duncan
1932 - 2020
Sylvia Frick Duncan

September 6, 1932 - September 11, 2020

Sylvia Frick Duncan, 88, of Marion, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, surrounded by loving family.

Sylvia was born Sept. 6, 1932, in Harlan, Ky., to the late Curtis Adam Frick and Mary Edna Hensley Frick. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Marion. Devoted always to her faith and family, she lived a life deeply committed to both, and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ted Norman Lowery Sr.; and second husband, Earl Winfred Duncan.

Those left behind to cherish Sylvia's memory are three children, Diane L. Cooper (Jim) of Westport, Conn., Ted Norman Lowery Jr. (Gerry) of Newton, and Lauren L. Buchanan (Bill) of Statesville; five grandchildren, Avery Cooper, Caitlin L. Gibbie (Joe), Sarah Lowery, Emma Buchanan, and Rose Buchanan (Chris); and brother, Gary Dennis Frick (Anne) of Charlottesville, Va.

A private graveside service will be held at Turkey Cove Cemetery. A memorial service to celebrate Sylvia's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Sylvia's name are asked to consider First Baptist Church, 99 N Main St., Marion, NC 28752.

Westmoreland Funeral Home

www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com

Published in The McDowell News on Sep. 13, 2020.
