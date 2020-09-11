1/1
Lois McKinney Clark
1938 - 2020
Lois McKinney Clark

February 7, 1938 - September 5, 2020

Mrs. Lois McKinney Clark passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Clark was born Feb. 7, 1938, to the late Steve and Hazel McKinney. She grew up in Marion, and later moved to Hickory, where she lived most of her life. Mrs. Clark retired from Shuford Mills after working there for over 30 years. She loved plants, cooking, baking, and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Clark was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Clark; son, David Lane; and six siblings, Joe McKinney, Cecil McKinney, Ben McKinney, Lillie Cline, James McKinney, and Roger McKinney.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, George Lane; daughter, Barbara Chambers; eight grandchildren, Kim Nelson, George Lane, Ronnie Lane, Jennifer Lane, Brian Smithers, Jason Smithers, Matt Smithers, and Keith Lane; eight great-grandchildren, Emily Daily, Mattias Lane, Michael Smithers, Logan Smithers, Destiny Smithers, Dakota Smithers, Serenity Smithers, and Nicholas Smithers; great-great-granddaughter, Olivia Smithers; sister, Doris Jones; three brothers, Bud McKinney, Ronnie McKinney, and Jim McKinney; and many extended family members, friends and neighbors.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service for the family will be held today, (Friday, Sept. 11), at Catawba Memorial Park.

Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations

www.catawbamemorialpark.com

Published in The McDowell News on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Service
Catawba Memorial Park
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE
Hickory, NC 28602
8283221210
