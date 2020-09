Or Copy this URL to Share

Samuel Pittman



May 25, 1929 - September 7, 2020



Samuel Pittman of Morganton, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Johnston Pittman. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the family.



