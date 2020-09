Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Keith's life story with friends and family

Share Keith's life story with friends and family

Keith Edward Hall



April 5, 1965 - September 10, 2020



Keith Edward Hall, 55, of Old Fort, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Melissa McKinney Hall. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Hall family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store