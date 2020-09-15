Lillian Addie Wilson Boone
August 16, 1931 - September 14, 2020
Mrs. Lillian Addie Wilson Boone, age 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2020, with her family by her side.
Born in Yancey County on August 16, 1931, she was born to the late Don Wilson and Ruby Phillips Wilson.
Lillian enjoyed sewing, cooking, and tending to her flowers. She was always active in the lives of those close to her. She was a homemaker most of her life, and she devoted time in her later life as a caregiver. Most of all, she loved her Lord. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Free Will Baptist Church and served as a Sunday School and Bible School teacher.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Clifford McGarvie Boone; and three siblings, Margie McPeters, R.D. Wilson, and Vester Wilson.
Those left to cherish her memory are two children, Angela Wall (Phillip) and Karen Boone (Tim Holtzclaw); two grandchildren, Justin Pittman (Natalie) and Kirk Pittman (Stephanie); nine great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Therry Wilson, Coy Wilson, and Helen Boone.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., in the chapel of Beam Funeral Service & Crematory. Reverends Steve Hawkins and Jerry Lewis will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at McDowell Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Burke Hospice & Palliative Care or the Shriner's Hospital for Children
.
