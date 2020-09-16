1/1
Edwin Elbert "Bud" Rankin
1927 - 2020
Edwin Elbert "Bud" Rankin

March 7, 1927 - September 13, 2020

Edwin Elbert "Bud" Rankin died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, after a brief illness. He was 93.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Lois Jackson Rankin, who died in 2004; by their infant son, Richard Earl "Rickey" Rankin, in 1954; and by his parents, Earl W. and Beatrice Rankin of Marion, Kentucky.

Mr. Rankin is survived by three children, Jaime Stone (Tommy), Marjo Rankin, and Jed Rankin (Susan), all of Marion; and grandchildren, Kasey Rankin of London, England, and Jake Rankin of Marion. He is also survived by dear friends, Randy and Debbie Goins.

Mr. Rankin was born March 7, 1927, in Fords Ferry, Kentucky, on the Ohio River. After a childhood filled with Huck Finn adventures, he went to work at age 16 on a river boat that pushed barges as far south as New Orleans and north to Cincinnati. He continued to work on the boats, first as a galley boy and then as the captain's clerk, during summer and Christmas breaks from school and college.

Mr. Rankin joined the Navy upon early graduation from high school and served in the Marshall Islands during World War II. At war's end, he went back to the river boats before enrolling at the University of Kentucky, where he met Lois Jackson. They married when he graduated in 1951. They settled in Marion in 1960. Mr. Rankin became active in the community; among his many contributions, he served as president of the Civitan Club, chairman of the Marion Hospital Board, and a key fundraiser in building the former McDowell Hospital. Rankin Drive, the road leading to the hospital, is named in his honor.

Mr. Rankin was also active in recruiting doctors to McDowell County and was a developer of the medical park adjacent to the hospital. He was a member of the Hospice of McDowell County Board, and a deacon at First Baptist Church of Marion, where he served on planning and finance committees, among others. Mr. Rankin started his business, Marion Credit Company, in 1973. His son, Jed and grandson, Jake continues to operate the business. The family would like to thank staff members at Care Partners Solace Center in Asheville for their care of our father and grandfather.

A public graveside service for Mr. Rankin will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, at 11 a.m., at McDowell Memorial Park, with the Rev. Dr. Scott Hagaman presiding.

Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church, 99 North Main St., Marion, NC 28752; or Hospice of McDowell County, 575 Airport Road, Marion, NC 28752.

Beam Funeral Service and Crematory is assisting the family.



Published in The McDowell News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
McDowell Memorial Park
