Barbara Ella Wright Jenkins
1935 - 2020
Barbara Ella Wright Jenkins

December 5, 1935 - September 14, 2020

Mrs. Barbara Wright Jenkins, 84, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, while at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills.

Born on December 05, 1935, in Martinsville, Virginia, she was born to the late Charles Reed Wright and Violet Martin Wright.

She loved listening to southern gospel music, tending to her flowers, and reading mystery novels, but she loved her family most of all.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lee Jenkins; and one son, Stephen Wayne Jenkins.

Survivors include her son, Ray Jenkins and wife, Michelle; a daughter-in-law, Sandra Jean Jenkins; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at McDowell Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Jenkins family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.


Published in The McDowell News on Sep. 17, 2020.
September 16, 2020
My heart goes out to her family. Barbara was a dear sweet friend and she will be missed. A true lady. Love to all, Linda Bryant
Linda Kay Bryant
Friend
