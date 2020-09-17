Barbara Ella Wright Jenkins
December 5, 1935 - September 14, 2020
Mrs. Barbara Wright Jenkins, 84, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, while at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills.
Born on December 05, 1935, in Martinsville, Virginia, she was born to the late Charles Reed Wright and Violet Martin Wright.
She loved listening to southern gospel music, tending to her flowers, and reading mystery novels, but she loved her family most of all.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lee Jenkins; and one son, Stephen Wayne Jenkins.
Survivors include her son, Ray Jenkins and wife, Michelle; a daughter-in-law, Sandra Jean Jenkins; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at McDowell Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
