John Lee Tilson
1926 - 2020
John Lee Tilson

March 13, 1926 - September 16, 2020

John Lee Tilson, 94, of Old Fort, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, with his family at his bedside.

Mr. Tilson was born March 13, 1926, in Yancey County, to the late Samuel E. Tilson and Ina Dell Robertson Tilson. He was the last remaining of 10 children. Mr. Tilson was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He attended Living Waters Tabernacle. He was the founder/business owner of Tilson Machine Shop where he worked until his retirement. He enjoyed watching the birds, squirrels and other wildlife and appreciated the beauty of nature. Mr. Tilson had a big heart and always chose to see the good in others. He was so grateful for his life and his family and felt very blessed, in turn, he was a blessing to his family and others. His family will remember him as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Tilson was also preceded in death by his first wife of 46 years, Gladys Walker Tilson; his second wife of 19 years, Hazel Stevens Camp Tilson; and his son, Mark Edwin Tilson.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are four beloved children, Cynthia Moore (Ron) of Old Fort, Alan Tilson (Charlotte) of Asheville, Rodney Tilson (Tracey) of Lake James, and Melanie Wilson (Eric) of Old Fort; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 18, at Westmoreland Funeral Home in Old Fort. A funeral service to celebrate Mr. Tilson's life will follow at 3 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment at Cherry Springs Memorial Park will follow the service.

Westmoreland Funeral Home

www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com


Published in The McDowell News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westmoreland Funeral Home
198 South Main Street
Marion, NC 28752
(828) 652-3161
