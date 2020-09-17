1/1
Rebecca Jane Workman Robinson
September 16, 2020

Rebecca Jane Workman Robinson, 78, of Forest City, passed peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, with her family by her side.

A Christian mother, devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, Jane was a native of McDowell County and the Cross Mill community. She graduated McDowell High School in 1960 and married her former husband of 30 years in 1962. Together they had two daughters, Kim Henderson (Terry) and Nikki Honeycutt (Mike); three grandsons, Alex Harris, Drew Henderson and Adam Harris (Harley); and three great-granddaughters, Cora Harris, Emmalynn and Graelynn Henderson.

Jane loved her family and focused her life on giving them unconditional support, guidance and love especially to her surviving 102-year-old mother, Alma Workman, and her departed father, Raymond Workman Sr. She is also remembered for her work in the transportation industry as she and her former husband built Southwestern Freight Carriers, a company that provided employment for over 500 employees in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

Jane was always a faithful, Christian servant and had compassion for those around her. She was a member of Kistler's Chapel United Methodist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher, Bible school teacher, Pastor Parrish Committee member, and missions' worker.

Jane will be dearly missed by those who knew her, heard her sweet laughter, and received her loving smiles, warm hugs, and words of constant encouragement.

The family received friends at The Padgett & King Funeral Home, Saturday, Sept. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service and interment will be held at Kistler's Chapel United Methodist Church, today (Sunday, Sept. 20), at 2 p.m. Masks and social distancing mandates will apply.

The Padgett and King Mortuary & Crematory of Forest City

www.padgettking.com

Published in The McDowell News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
The Padgett and King Mortuary & Crematory
SEP
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Kistler's Chapel United Methodist Church
SEP
20
Interment
Kistler's Chapel United Methodist Church
