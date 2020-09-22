1/1
Anne Pifer Ford
Anne Pifer Ford

September 20, 2020

Anne Pifer Ford passed away early Sunday morning, Sept. 20, 2020, after a period of declining health, at College Pines Health and Rehabilitation Center in Connelly Springs.

Anne was born to the late Jay A. Pifer and Melba Williams Perkins in Rock Hill, S.C.

Anne worked for many years at Rutherford Hospital as a registered nurse, and was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church in Morganton.

Anne was preceded in death by her husband and faithful companion of 32 years, Frank W. Ford Jr., and her cat, Megan.

Anne leaves behind her son, Frank W. Ford III, and many friends who will miss her.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 11 a.m., at Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion with Father Ken Whittington officiating. Following the service, Anne will be inurned at St. John's Episcopal Church in Marion.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.

Westmoreland Funeral Home

www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com

Published in The McDowell News on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Westmoreland Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Westmoreland Funeral Home
198 South Main Street
Marion, NC 28752
(828) 652-3161
