Anne Pifer Ford
September 20, 2020
Anne Pifer Ford passed away early Sunday morning, Sept. 20, 2020, after a period of declining health, at College Pines Health and Rehabilitation Center in Connelly Springs.
Anne was born to the late Jay A. Pifer and Melba Williams Perkins in Rock Hill, S.C.
Anne worked for many years at Rutherford Hospital as a registered nurse, and was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church in Morganton.
Anne was preceded in death by her husband and faithful companion of 32 years, Frank W. Ford Jr., and her cat, Megan.
Anne leaves behind her son, Frank W. Ford III, and many friends who will miss her.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 11 a.m., at Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion with Father Ken Whittington officiating. Following the service, Anne will be inurned at St. John's Episcopal Church in Marion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice
.
