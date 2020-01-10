Home

Douglas COOPER

Douglas COOPER Notice
COOPER Douglas (Fettercairn)
Peacefully, at Burnside Care Home, Laurencekirk, on Thursday, January 2, 2020, Douglas (Doug) aged 96 years, beloved husband of the late Elma, much loved and dear dad of Susan, Alan, Gordon and Colin. A dear father-in-law. Dearly loved grandad and dear brother. Private cremation service will be followed by a Thanksgiving service to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited at Fettercairn Parish Church, on Tuesday, January 14, at 1 pm . No flowers please.
Published in Mearns Leader on Jan. 10, 2020
