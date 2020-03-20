Home

Suddenly, but peacefully, on Friday, March 6, 2020, Hilda, aged 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Alex, much loved mum of Alex, Allan and Rod and proud grandmother of Adam, Annabel, Abigail, Jack and Ben. Service in Fetteresso Parish Church, on Monday, March 23, at 11.30 am. Interment thereafter in Fetteresso Cemetery. All friends respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the church for Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Mearns Leader on Mar. 20, 2020
