|
|
|
HENDERSON Jim It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jim Henderson, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family, after a long bravely fought illness on October 22, 2020. Husband of Chris, dear dad of Louise, Christopher, Tristan and Lucy and dearly loved grandad to Emily, Trinny, Noah, Anna and Minerva. We plan to arrange a memorial service at a later date, where all friends and family can attend and we can celebrate his life together. In lieu of flowers, donations to Friends of Anchor would be welcomed.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Mearns Leader on Nov. 6, 2020