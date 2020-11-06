Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jim HENDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim HENDERSON

Notice Condolences

Jim HENDERSON Notice
HENDERSON Jim It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jim Henderson, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family, after a long bravely fought illness on October 22, 2020. Husband of Chris, dear dad of Louise, Christopher, Tristan and Lucy and dearly loved grandad to Emily, Trinny, Noah, Anna and Minerva. We plan to arrange a memorial service at a later date, where all friends and family can attend and we can celebrate his life together. In lieu of flowers, donations to Friends of Anchor would be welcomed.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Mearns Leader on Nov. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -