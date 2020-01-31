|
KEMP Jimmy (Drumlithie)
The family of the late Jimmy would like to thank most sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and support following their sad loss of Jimmy. Special thanks to the staff and residents of Mowat Court, Stonehaven whose tireless care and kindness meant so much over recent months. Grateful thanks to Rev Brian Smith for his empathy and uplifting service, to Helen Doig for her lovely music, to the Station Hotel for an excellent tea and to Emslie and David, Funeral Directors for their caring handling of the arrangements. Thanks to every one who kindly donated the sum of £450.00 towards Parkinson's UK and to all who attended the church service. You did Jimmy proud and gave us the strength we needed.
Published in Mearns Leader on Jan. 31, 2020