WALKER Mary B. Peacefully, in the loving care of Havencourt Care Home, Stonehaven, on Thursday, April 9, 2020, Mary, aged 92 years. Dearly loved mum of Ken, Andy and Julie and mum-in-law to Shona and Nongkran. Proud grandma of Nicky, Karen, Emma, Chloe, Carlin, Beth, Sarah, Holly, Naomi and Matthew and great-grandma of Pet, Jade, Callum, Isla, Sophie and Mara. A dear friend to many, we know she will be greatly missed. Due to the current restrictions, the funeral will be private.
Published in Mearns Leader on Apr. 17, 2020