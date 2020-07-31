|
SOUTER Robert (Newtonhill)
Peacefully, at home, on Thursday, July 16, 2020, Robert, aged 87 years, beloved husband of the late Colina, a wonderful dad to Robert, David and Wilma, a dear father-in-law, granda, great-granda, brother and a friend to many. Funeral private due to current restrictions. The hearse will be leaving Newtonhill Parish Church, on Friday, July 31, at 12 noon, in which you are welcome to pay your last respects to Robert on route to the crematorium.
Published in Mearns Leader on July 31, 2020