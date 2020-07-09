Home

WALLACE Alan From Garthorpe, passed away peacefully at home on 1st July 2020, aged 72,
after a long illness.
Alan was a loving husband,
father and grandfather, and will be sadly missed by all his family.
A family funeral will take place on the 14th of July at Grantham Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers can be made online at www.macmillan.org.uk/donate or given to the family direct.
Care of; Melton and the Vale, Independent Funeral Directors,
Mill Street, Melton Mowbray
01664 851216
Published in Melton Times on July 9, 2020
