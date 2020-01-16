|
|
|
Scarborough Albert Edward Passed away peacefully in
Hunters Lodge Care Home on
Tuesday 24th December.
Aged 91.
Beloved Husband of Lorna.
A very dear Dad to Ian, Colin
and Christine.
Father in Law to Janice,
Carol and David.
Also a very dear Grandad
and Great Grandad.
A Service to Celebrate Albert's Life
will take place at Saint Egelwin Church , Scalford on Wednesday
22nd January at 2pm.
Followed by Cremation at Loughborough.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Cancer Research UK and/or The Stroke Association if so desired may be left in the collection box or given to the family.
All enquiries
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Jan. 16, 2020