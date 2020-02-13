|
Scarborough Albert Lorna and family
would like to express their sincere thanks for the many beautiful cards and kind words of condolence they received on Albert's passing.
Also for the generous monetary donations amounting to over £1,000 for the the Stroke Association
and Cancer Research UK.
Thanks also to the the
Reverend Tony Pick for his uplifting service, and to Trish for the lovely flower arrangements.
We were all very touched by the number of people who came to the church service, and who joined us afterwards at Scalford Hall.
Published in Melton Times on Feb. 13, 2020