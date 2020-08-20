Home

Ann Lewis

Notice Condolences

Ann Lewis Notice
LEWIS Ann
(nee Lovell) Peacefully on Thursday
13th August 2020 at home
in Llanarth, aged eighty-two years.
Much loved and devoted wife of
Handel Lewis, beloved mother,
grandmother, aunt and sister of
Barry and the late John Lovell.
Strictly private funeral service at Aberystwyth Crematorium on Wednesday 26th August 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Ann will be gratefully accepted for Marie Curie through the following website please:
https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/annlewis1938
Published in Melton Times on Aug. 20, 2020
