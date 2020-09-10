Home

AINGE Anna Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 30th August at Leicester
Royal Infirmary, aged 65.
Beloved wife of Rod,
dear mum of Lee and wife
Michelle, also a very dear Nanar.
Graveside funeral service will take place at Melton Cemetery (Thorpe Road) on Monday 14th September
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Macmillian Cancer Care,
if so desired, may be left in the
collection box or given to the family.
All enquires to Richard Barnes Funeral
Directors, 01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Sept. 10, 2020
