Anne Brown Notice
BROWN Anne
(Née Goodacre) Passed away peacefully at home in Cheltenham on
28th October 2020, aged 86 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Rodney,
much loved by family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held on
Friday 27th November, Cheltenham
Crematorium at 12 noon.
Due to Covid-19, a limited number
of mourners are permitted to attend
so the service is being kept to close
family and friends.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Anne
supporting Spaniel Aid UK
may be sent c/o:
Alexander Burn Funeral Directors, 436 High Street, Cheltenham, GL50 3JA. Tel: 01242 245350
Published in Melton Times on Nov. 19, 2020
