Aubrey Barratt

Aubrey Barratt Notice
Barratt Aubrey Edwin Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 13th October 2020
at Peaker Park Care Village, Market Harborough,
aged 77 years.
He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Joy and all his family and friends.
His funeral service will take place on Thursday 29th October 2020 at Grantham Crematorium at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations for Radcliffe Donkey Sanctuary, Huttoft, may be given on the day or forwarded
to: Robert Holland Funeral Director
14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham,
NG31 6TS
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 29, 2020
