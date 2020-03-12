Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Calver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Calver

Notice Condolences

Audrey Calver Notice
Calver Audrey
(née Hopewell) Passed away peacefully at
Glenfield Hospital on 3rd March 2020 aged 79 years.
Reunited with her loving Husband Sid, Loving Mam to Chris, Bev, Tracey, Stuart & Sarah, a dear Mother-in-law to Ella & Liza and a very proud Nanna to Rachel, Adam, Harry, Sam, Chelsea, Lauren, Alice, James & Ashley.
Funeral service & cremation at Loughborough Crematorium on
Friday 20th March 2020 at 11:45am.
Family flowers only please;
Donations for the Air Ambulance made payable to "DLRAA" may be sent to Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors, Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB. Tel: 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -