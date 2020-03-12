|
Calver Audrey
(née Hopewell) Passed away peacefully at
Glenfield Hospital on 3rd March 2020 aged 79 years.
Reunited with her loving Husband Sid, Loving Mam to Chris, Bev, Tracey, Stuart & Sarah, a dear Mother-in-law to Ella & Liza and a very proud Nanna to Rachel, Adam, Harry, Sam, Chelsea, Lauren, Alice, James & Ashley.
Funeral service & cremation at Loughborough Crematorium on
Friday 20th March 2020 at 11:45am.
Family flowers only please;
Donations for the Air Ambulance made payable to "DLRAA" may be sent to Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors, Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB. Tel: 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 12, 2020