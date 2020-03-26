|
Day Barbara
(Alice) Passed away peacefully on
16th March 2020 aged 85 years.
A devoted Wife to the late Ken, a loving Mum to Bryan and Paul, a proud Grandma of Tom, Hannah, Alex and Harrie, and Great-Grandma to
Maddie and Scarlett.
Funeral Service and cremation at Wilford Hill Crematorium (Main Chapel) on Friday 27th March 2020 at 12:00 noon. Family flowers only please, donations made payable to "Rheumatoid Arthritis" may be sent to Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors, Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB: Tel: 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 26, 2020