Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors (Melton Mowbray)
34 Cranmere Road
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE13 1TB
(016) 645-6140 0
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
12:00
Wilford Hill Crematorium - Main Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Day
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Day

Notice Condolences

Barbara Day Notice
Day Barbara
(Alice) Passed away peacefully on
16th March 2020 aged 85 years.
A devoted Wife to the late Ken, a loving Mum to Bryan and Paul, a proud Grandma of Tom, Hannah, Alex and Harrie, and Great-Grandma to
Maddie and Scarlett.
Funeral Service and cremation at Wilford Hill Crematorium (Main Chapel) on Friday 27th March 2020 at 12:00 noon. Family flowers only please, donations made payable to "Rheumatoid Arthritis" may be sent to Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors, Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB: Tel: 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -