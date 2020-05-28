Home

Barbara Innes

Notice Condolences

Barbara Innes Notice
Innes Barbara Mary 26/07/1931 - 30/04/2020

(Formerly of Browning Close)
Sadly passed away surrounded
by her loving family.
A full life well lived.

Wife of the late John,
loving mother of Louise, Nick and Chris, sister to Pat, grandmother,
great grandmother and auntie.

She was much loved and will be sadly missed by all family and friends.

A private ceremony will be held
at Worcester Crematorium
on Friday Afternoon, the 29th May.

A celebration of Barbara's life will be held in Malvern at a later date with family and the many friends who enriched Barbara's life so much.

Family flowers only please, donations
if wished to Help for Heroes.
Published in Melton Times on May 28, 2020
