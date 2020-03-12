Home

Barry Cook Notice
Cook Barry Passed away peacefully at home on
6th March 2020 aged 75 years.
A devoted and loving Husband to Sue,
a wonderful Dad to Sarah,
Father-in-Law of Ian and a proud Grandad to Alba and Cole.
Funeral service and cremation at Wilford Hill Crematorium
(Main Chapel) on Thursday 19th March 2020 at 12:00pm.
No flowers please;
Donations made payable to
"Cancer Research UK" may be sent to
Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors, Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB. Tel; 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 12, 2020
