Knight Bettyne Rose
"Nee Cobley" Died on 29th June 2020,
aged 89.
Beloved wife of the late John.
Father of Ian & Aileen, Simon & Sue
& the late Jonathan. Grandma to Roisin, Eleanor & Jonathan & Jack; Jason & Amy, Kelvin & Sophie & Joanne & Great Grandma to Phoebe, Harry & Barnes.
Family cremation .
A thanksgiving service for Betty's life will be held at a later stage.
No flowers, but donations if desired to Rainbows Children's Hospice c/o
G. Gamble & Sons ( Quorn ) Ltd. ,
101A, Meeting Street , Quorn, Loughborough, Leics. LE12 8AQ.
Tel 01509 415415
Published in Melton Times on July 2, 2020
