Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Makin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Makin

Notice Condolences

Bill Makin Notice
MAKIN Bill Sadly passed away, aged 77 years,
on 1st October 2020.
Very much loved and will be greatly missed by Wife Anne, Daughters Jude and Belle their partners Phil and Dom and Grandson Rafe.
The Funeral Service will be held at Wilford Hill, Crematorium, Nottingham on 22nd October 2020 and will be private due to the current restrictions. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes F.D.
01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -