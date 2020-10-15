|
MAKIN Bill Sadly passed away, aged 77 years,
on 1st October 2020.
Very much loved and will be greatly missed by Wife Anne, Daughters Jude and Belle their partners Phil and Dom and Grandson Rafe.
The Funeral Service will be held at Wilford Hill, Crematorium, Nottingham on 22nd October 2020 and will be private due to the current restrictions. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes F.D.
01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 15, 2020