|
|
|
Taylor Brian William Passed away peacefully in
Leicester General Hospital on
Wednesday 18th November, aged 78.
Beloved Husband of Val.
Also a very dear Dad,
Father in Law and Grandad.
A Service to Celebrate his Life will take place at Saint Mary's Parish Church on Friday 11th December at 10am.
Followed by Interment at Melton Borough Cemetery (Thorpe Road)
Family flowers only please.
Donations if so desired for
Rainbows Children's Hospice
may be left in the collection plate
or given to the family.
All enquiries
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Nov. 26, 2020