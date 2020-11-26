|
Jacques Bruce Passed away peacefully in Hospital
on 20th November 2020,
aged 83 years.
A Loving Husband to Rosie,
Amazing Dad to Chris, Paul, Caroline,
Cheval, Matthew and Steve.
A proud Grandad and Great Grandad. "You will be sadly missed and
lovingly remembered xxx"
A Private burial will take place.
Donations made payable to
"Heart Link Children's Charity" may be sent to Butterfly Funeral Services,
4 Merchants Common,
East Goscote, Leicestershire, LE7 3XR.
Tel: 0116 269 8120.
Published in Melton Times on Nov. 26, 2020