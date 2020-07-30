|
PRITCHARD Clive William Passed away peacefully on
21st July 2020 aged 94 years,
following a short illness.
Sadly missed by sons
Malcolm, Ian and families.
A private funeral service will take place at South Leicestershire Crematorium on Wednesday 12th August at 1.00p.m. Donations, in lieu of flowers,
in Clive's memory may be sent direct to Age UK or County Air Ambulance Trust.
All enquiries please to
W Heighton & Son, 10 Cosby Road, Littlethorpe, Leics LE19 2HF.
0116 2863216.
