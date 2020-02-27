|
WILLIAMS Cynthia
'Gelly'
Formerly Felstead Passed away peacefully on 17th February 2020 aged 84 years.
'She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends'.
The funeral service will take place at Melton Borough Cemetery Chapel on Friday 28th February 2020 at 10.30am
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the benefit of Alzheimers Society may be placed in the donation box at the service or can be handed to the family.
All enquiries to Co-operative funeralcare, Melton Tel; 01664 481201
Published in Melton Times on Feb. 27, 2020