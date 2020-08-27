|
|
|
Griffin Dave Passed away peacefully in Hospital on 22nd August 2020,
after a short illness, aged 74 years.
Loving Husband of Carol, Amazing Dad to Richard, Tracy, Gail and Mandy, Proud Grandad of Natalie, Shannon, Charlize and James.
"Taken far too soon, you will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered,
keep an eye on the weather until we meet again xxx"
A Private Funeral Service and Cremation will take place.
Donations may be made in Memory
of Dave to Leicester Hospitals Charity by visiting the charity website.
All enquiries to Shane Mousley at Butterfly Funeral Services,
Tel: 01509 814333.
Published in Melton Times on Aug. 27, 2020