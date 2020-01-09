|
|
|
SHARP David Frank (Retired Melton Borough
Painter and Decorater)
Passed away peacefully in
Melton Hospital
on December 26th, aged 80.
Dearest husband of the late Gillian,
a very dear Dad to Richard and Helen,
Father in law of Sarah and Huw,
Grandad to Holly, Alfred, Eve,
Mae and Violet.
Cremation will take place at Loughborough on
Monday 13th January at 11am. Followed by a Celebration of David's Life at Saint Mary's Parish Church,
Melton Mowbray at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Cancer Research UK, Thorpe Arnold Parish Church and/or Melton Mowbray Belvoir Rotary Club may be left in the church collection plate or given to the family.
All enquiries
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Jan. 9, 2020