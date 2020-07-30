|
Marriott Denys Arthur
(Plungar) Passed away peacefully at home with his beloved wife Eileen at his side.
Dearest cousin of Michael,
Yvonne and their family.
A Celebration of Denys's Life will take place at Grantham Crematorium on Tuesday 11th August at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for the Lancaster
Memorial Association, if so desired,
may be left in the collection box
or given to the family.
All enquiries
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors, Wilton Road, Melton Mowbray,
LE13 0UJ. Tel: 01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on July 30, 2020