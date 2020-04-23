|
ROSCOE Dorothy
'Dotty' Passed away peacefully on 7th April 2020, aged 79 years.
Loving Wife, Mum, Nan, Granny,
Great Granny, Mother In law
and friend to many,
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will take place at
Grantham Crematorium on 24th April,
only immediate family can attend
but we will celebrate her life when
the restrictions have been lifted.
Family flowers, donations if desired for the benefit of Scleroderma Foundation can be sent to the family.
All enquiries to Co-operative funeralcare, Melton Tel: 01664 481201
Published in Melton Times on Apr. 23, 2020