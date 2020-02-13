Home

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:45
Loughborough Crematorium
Eddie Burgoine

Notice Condolences

Eddie Burgoine Notice
BURGOINE Eddie Passed away peacefully at home
on 3rd February 2020 aged 88.
Much loved husband to Marjorie.
Dad to Michael, Carol and Peter.
A much loved Grandad
and Great Grandad.
The funeral service will take place at Loughborough Crematorium on Thursday 20th February 2020
at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for British Heart Foundation and/or Cancer Research UK
may be left in the donation box.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
Tel: 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Feb. 13, 2020
