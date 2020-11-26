Home

Edna Wood Notice
WOOD Edna Mary
(formerly Brooks) Of Nether Broughton.
Passed away peacefully
Tuesday 7th November 2020 at
Hunters Lodge, Old Dalby, aged 92.
Dearly loved Mum of Susan and Howard. Mum-in-law to Heather and the late Duncan. Nana to Helen,
Mark and Lizzie. Great Nana to
Abigail and Thomas.
Due to current circumstances the family funeral will take place Wednesday 9th December 2020 at 11am at St Mary the Virgin Church,
Nether Broughton.
The cortege will travel via Chapel Lane, Nether Broughton at 10.30am when friends are welcome to pay
their last respects.
Family flowers only. Donations to be divided between St Mary the Virgin Church, Nether Broughton and Multiple Sclerosis Society.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes on 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Nov. 26, 2020
