|
|
|
Radecki Edwin Passed away on
29th December 2019 in
St Peter's Hospice, Bristol, after a long fight against Cancer.
Edwin Franciszek Radecki was an intelligent, remarkable and caring brother to Halina & Edward, uncle to Alistair & Nicole, great uncle to
Arthur, Esme, Indie & Henry.
He will be greatly missed
by all the family.
Edwin was raised in Melton Mowbray and the funeral is to be held at Melton Mowbray Thorpe Road Cemetery on Friday 24th January at 2pm.
Flowers and donations are both welcome. Donations will be divided between St Peter's Hospice & Bristol Hospital free shuttle bus service.
Published in Melton Times on Jan. 9, 2020