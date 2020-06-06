Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Wright

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Wright Notice
WRIGHT Elizabeth 'Liz' (Tich) Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 31st May surrounded by her loving family.
Aged 70.
Devoted partner of Slim.
Also a loving Mum to Sally and
Carrie-Ann, Mother in law to
Craig and Nick.
A Private Thanksgiving Service
will take place at All Souls Chapel Loughborough Crematorium on Thursday 11th June at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Alzheimer's Society and/or The Stroke Association if so desired may be given to the family or sent to Richard Barnes Funeral Directors 01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on June 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -