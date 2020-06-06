|
|
|
WRIGHT Elizabeth 'Liz' (Tich) Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 31st May surrounded by her loving family.
Aged 70.
Devoted partner of Slim.
Also a loving Mum to Sally and
Carrie-Ann, Mother in law to
Craig and Nick.
A Private Thanksgiving Service
will take place at All Souls Chapel Loughborough Crematorium on Thursday 11th June at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Alzheimer's Society and/or The Stroke Association if so desired may be given to the family or sent to Richard Barnes Funeral Directors 01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on June 6, 2020