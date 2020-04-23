|
Ellington Enid Anne Passed away peacefully
at LOROS Hospice on
16th April 2020, aged 71 years.
A loving mother to Scott and Lucy,
a dear mother-in-Law to Fiona, a proud grandma to Cordella and Chloe and
fur mum to Bailey, a funny, caring and thoughtful friend to so many.
"One of the best and
will be hugely missed xxx"
A private funeral will take place due to the current circumstances and a celebration of Enid's life will be held later in the year. "Que cera cera."
All enquiries to Shane Mousley & Son. 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on Apr. 23, 2020